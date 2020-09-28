Kentucky Derby winner Authentic is 9-5 morning line favorite in Preakness Stakes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Derby winner Authentic will break from post position #9 in a field of 11 in the Preakness Stakes on Saturday in Baltimore, Maryland. The Bob Baffert trainee is the 9-5 morning line favorite.
Authentic worked on Monday morning at Churchill Downs, blazing a half-mile in :47.60 seconds.
Blue Grass Stakes and Ellis Park Derby winner Art Collector is the second choice in the morning line at 5-2 and will break from post #3.
The filly, Swiss Skydiver, second last time out in the Kentucky Oaks, will take on the boys again and is 6-1 out of post #4.
Baffert’s Thousand Words, scratched in the paddock before the Kentucky Derby, is also 6-1 and drew post #5.
Here is the field for Saturday’s Preakness Stakes:
1 Excession 30-1
2 Mr. Big News 12-1
3 Art Collector 5-2
4 Swiss Skydiver 6-1
5 Thousand Words 6-1
6 Jesus' Team 30-1
7 NY Traffic 15-1
8 Max Player 15-1
9 Authentic 9-5
10 Pneumatic 20-1
11 Liveyourbestlife 30-1
Post time for Preakness 145 is 5:45 p.m. and you will see the race LIVE on WAVE 3 News and NBC.
