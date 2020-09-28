Louisville Zoo announces two new virtual education programs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo launched two more digital education programs in September.
To safeguard the health of guests during COVID-19, the Zoo cancelled its summer and fall camps and has moved its education programming online. In addition, the Zoo’s education portion of the website has been reorganized to highlight digital resources for teachers and parents.
Virtual Animal Adventures start Sept. 28 (cost: $150)
Each Virtual Animal Adventure includes two 30-minute live sessions, a downloadable “Zoo Detectives” mystery packet and a pre-recorded virtual walk through of the Zoo’s Wetlands. Details about each live session are below:
Live Session 1: “Ask Us Anything!”
Students provide the questions in advance and Zoo education staff will answer them live.
Live Session 2: Creature Feature
Students get to virtually meet two of the Zoo’s small ambassador animals, learn about the Zoo’s animal collection plus enjoy a question and answer session. As a bonus, each session will include surprise footage from one of the Zoo’s most beloved animals.
Virtual Animal Events (cost $10 per device)
Virtual Animal Events explore everything the Zoo has to offer. Includes a live session from one of the Zoo’s animal areas and a corresponding education activity.
Spooky Sessions from the Islands Fruit Bat Exhibit (Family event)
Friday, Oct. 30; 6 - 7 p.m.
Designed for families and best suited for children 6 – 8 years old, though younger children are welcome to participate. Participants will take a listening walk with the sounds of owls, wolves and big cats, make a Halloween mask, help uncover “the great pumpkin mystery” and meet some of the Zoo’s scaly friends from the Islands Exhibit.
Conservation and Conversations at the Zoo’s MetaZoo Discovery Center (Adult event) - Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.
This program is for adults, ages 16 and older. Connect with ecology and wildlife conservation to critically explore a variety of environmental and conservation issues. To spark the conversation, participants will be provided with a book selection, film and podcast recommendations, and a companion book selection appropriate for younger audiences.
The October discussion is “Death and Detritovores.” Death and decay are a valuable part of the life cycle in any biome. This month’s selections will help readers gain a better understanding of what happens to flora and fauna when they die and how decomposition fits into the cycle of life. This program is designed for adults only. However, younger children are welcome to participate. The October book selection is “Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs,” by Caitlin Doughty.
For more information on virtual programs, click here.
