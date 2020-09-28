Louisville Zoo announces two new virtual education programs

The October discussion is “Death and Detritovores.” Death and decay are a valuable part of the life cycle in any biome. This month’s selections will help readers gain a better understanding of what happens to flora and fauna when they die and how decomposition fits into the cycle of life. This program is designed for adults only. However, younger children are welcome to participate. The October book selection is “Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs,” by Caitlin Doughty.