McConnell campaign urges McGrath the participate in Kentucky Debate

McConnell’s Senate Committee campaign manager Kevin Golden released the following statement Monday, “It has come to our attention that the McGrath campaign is reconsidering its acceptance of the UK/Gray TV debate scheduled for October 12. This would be an unfortunate development for Kentucky voters as it is the final opportunity to see the U.S. Senate candidates debate. Senator McConnell was pleased to accept the Farm Bureau forum in August and the UK/Gray debate in October and hoped sincerely Amy McGrath would join him. We urge the McGrath campaign to reconsider backing out of this debate and accept the invitation.”