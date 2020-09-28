New drive-thru COVID testing location open in Newburg neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new COVID-19 testing site for Newburg residents is now open.
Newburg Church of Christ, located on 1700 East Indian Trail, will be hosting drive-thru COVID testing twice a month within the church’s parking lot.
The first day for testing began on Monday, September 28. Medical teams administering tests at this location have been approved by Louisville Metro Government.
This new location was created in partnership with Councilwoman Barbara Shanklin (D-2) to offer more locations to get tested within the Newburg neighborhood.
“It is important to make testing for COVID 19 available in as many places around the city as we can,” Shanklin said. “I hope the people of District 2 will take advantage of what is being offered. It’s convenient, easy to drive thru, and no appointment is necessary.”
Testing will be available on the second and fourth Monday of each month from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
