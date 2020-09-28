North Vernon Police seeking suspect in death investigation in Jennings Co.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The North Vernon Police Department needs help with more information regarding their investigation of a deceased person found in the area of the City Park on Monday.
The body was located when police said a concerned citizen saw a person laying in the grass behind a nearby business just south of FDR Dr. in North Vernon, Ind.
When officers arrived they determined the person was deceased. The person’s identity has not being released.
Police believe the vehicle pictured is possibly involved.
The NVPD is investigating.
