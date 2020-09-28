Outgoing LMPD Interim Chief Rob Schroeder testifies before Metro Gov’t

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Just days before retirement, LMPD Interim Chief Rob Schroeder testified Monday before the Metro Government Oversight & Audit Committee about a variety of topics.
Twice in recent months, Schroeder and Public Safety Chief Amy Hess appealed subpoenas requiring them to testify before the committee. They said they’d testify in executive session but not in an open-court environment.
Monday, however, a judge denied Schroeder’s last appeal, forcing the outgoing interim chief to testify at an afternoon hearing.
Schroeder, who took over for fired LMPD Chief Steve Conrad on June 1, said beginning his new tenure just four days after Breonna Taylor protests began was “destabilizing” to the department.
Taylor, 26, was shot dead by LMPD officers during a narcotics raid at her Louisville apartment in March. Her death has sparked more than 120 days of protests and a national outcry demanding police reform.
Brent Ackerson, the chair of the Metro Government Oversight & Audit Committee, began his inquiry shortly after 1:30 p.m. About an hour in, Ackerson asked Schroeder when and why he started thinking about retiring.
“That’s been something that’s been weighing on me for a while,” Schroeder said. “I haven’t gotten a lot of hours of sleep since June 1.”
Schroeder, whose last day on the job is scheduled for Thursday, added that the job has caused him and his family stress, affected his health and even caused him to stop working on his doctorate degree. He said his original retirement date was going to be Sept. 1, but Mayor Greg Fischer asked him to stay on another month.
The interim chief said he was not heavily-involved in the city’s discussions with Taylor’s family to pay them $12 million. Part of that settlement included a host of police reforms, two of which -- how the department handles money and executes search warrants -- Schroeder said he chimed in on.
At one point, Schroeder urged the council to consider how it has treated officers, making them feel unappreciated. One example he gave was when he was asked if police brass had lost faith in Fischer’s ability to lead the city.
“In mid-September, we released video of protesters going down 4th Street overturning tables ... and after the release, the mayor asked if LMPD had intentionally doctored video released by the department,” Schroeder said.
Schroeder said he was not a part of conversations about Conrad’s termination following the National Guard shooting death of David McAtee on June 1. Already facing heavy criticism for the Taylor killing, Conrad was fired hours after McAtee’s death.
Schroeder said he thought Conrad was fired because the LMPD officers present at the time McAtee was shot did not have their body cameras turned on.
When asked if their body cameras were not turned on because the batteries may have been dead, Schroeder said he couldn’t respond because his “answer could influence how an officer would testify in the future.”
He also said he and other command staff members, in his first days on the job, shared their contact information with several protest leaders in an attempt to facilitate open communication.
