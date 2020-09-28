School districts return to the classroom amid pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After months of online learning, several school districts returned to the classroom in some capacity Monday.
Oldham County Schools, Bullitt County Schools and Meade County Schools were among the districts to welcome students back into their buildings.
In Shelby County, Dr. Sally Sugg is in her first year as Superintendent of Shelby County Public Schools.
Starting off her tenure in a global pandemic, the students were relegated to online instruction.
As of Monday, however, students who choose to do so are back in the classroom.
“I really believe students are as safe in our schools as they would be if they were going to Walmart or if they were going to some other place out in the community,” said Sugg, “where those safety guidelines may not be as strictly followed.”
Over 70 percent of the student population across Shelby County Schools have opted for face-to-face instruction, and that number continued to grow through the summer.
The goal now is to be in the classroom for a while.
“Mask up, stay apart, wash your hands,” advised Sugg, “because we want to stay in school.”
Dr. Sugg said they’ve taken the precautions necessary to keep students safe, but in the event of an outbreak, they’re prepared for that too.
“If we have to go back to NTI, we’re prepared for that as well,” said Sugg. “That’s another reason that I’m really glad we stayed on NTI until today because we got a good few weeks under our belt. Students know how it works. Parents know how it works. Teachers know how it works.”
In that worst case scenario, the schools would go back to the school board and the health department to figure out a plan.
In Oldham County it was Middle and High Schoolers that returned to the Classroom Monday.
In Bullitt County, just the pre-k, kindergarten, first and second graders began in-person learning.
Every one else in Bullitt County will join throughout the month of October.
