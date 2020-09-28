Some places already out of flu shots

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There is a big push to get flu shots this year. That message is being heard, which is good, but it’s leading to an issue possible shortage of the vaccines. Some places say they are temporarily out already.
Mix COVID-19 with the regular flu season and health care providers say they are seeing a big demand for flu vaccines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people should get one by the end of October. The vaccine takes about two weeks to kick in.
Flu shots are recommended for everyone age six months and older.
According to the CDC, there is not a shortage of flu vaccine at this time. Medical experts are anticipating higher than usual demand, manufacturers have projected producing up to 198 million doses -- far more than the record 175 million doses produced last year.
The best thing to do is call wherever you plan to get the shot to see if they have any available. Over the summer, the Department of Health and Human Services also made it easier for pharmacists to vaccinate children over age 3.
What about the vaccine itself? There are options including the standard vaccine, high dose options for seniors, an egg-free vaccine and the nasal spray.
New this year is a quadrivalent high-dose vaccine for adults age 65 and over. It protects against four strains of the flu, compared to just three last year. All of the vaccines have been updated to better match the flu viruses expected to be circulating this flu season.
