UK announces 2020 football gameday changes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fans attending University of Kentucky football games this season will notice new procedures including stadium health protocols, mobile ticketing and parking, and no tailgating.
The university has made these changes to reduce contact between staff and fans and prevent the spread of COVID-19 at Kroger Field.
No tailgating, generators, trailers, tents, grills or cooking of any kind will be allowed in parking lots this season.
Mobile ticketing and parking passes will be available for spectators. Mobile help zones will be available outside of gates 1, 4, 9 and 12 for those needing assistance with WiFi service and mobile tickets.
Anyone entering the stadium will be screened. Face coverings are required for fans at all times, except if they are in their seats or eating and drinking.
Hand sanitization and washing stations will be located throughout the stadium.
A complete list of the new gameday regulations is available at the UK Athletics Gameday website.
The Kentucky Wildcats are scheduled to play their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 3 against Ole Miss at 4 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.