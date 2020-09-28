Voter registration deadline nears for November general election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - If you’re planning to vote in the 2020 General Election, the time for you to register is running out.
The deadline for people registering to vote for the first time, or those needing to make an address or name change to their registration, is 4 p.m. on Monday, October 5.
If you are mailing your voter registration card it must have a postmark no later than October 5.
Jefferson County residents can drop off voter registration cards at any Jefferson County Clerk Motor Vehicle branch location drop box, or at the Jefferson County Clerk’s Election Center drop box located at the Edison Center, 701 W. Ormsby Ave., Suite 301.
If you need to update your voter registration information, you can do it online at www.JeffersonCountyClerk.org. Information about the address of the Motor Vehicle branch locations can also be found there or by calling the Jefferson County Election Center at 502-574-6100.
The 2020 General Election is Tuesday, November 3.
