WATCH: 5 people arrested after confronting driver at Broadway, 2nd Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Five people are facing charges after being seen on camera confronting a driver at the intersection of Broadway and 2nd Street Monday night.
Around 8 p.m., LMPD Sgt. Lamont Washington said a group of people, which he referred to as protesters, marched from Jefferson Square Park down 6th Street toward Broadway. Along the way, Washington said the group blocked traffic and TARC buses.
Once they reached the corner of Broadway and 2nd Street, surveillance footage shows them confronting the driver of a car near the parking lot of the McDonald’s. The driver then called 911 and said they were assaulted.
LMPD responded to the area and arrested five people in connection to the incident: Gerald Jacobs, 50, Lakisha Martin, 25, Jacari Pearson, 18, Felicity Escobedo, 18, and Jamel Lewis, 48.
Lewis is accused of pointing a weapon at the driver of the car. He is facing rioting and wanton endangerment charges.
