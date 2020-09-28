‘We have become more casual in our approach to COVID;’ Beshear announces 456 new cases in Ky. Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - In the Kentucky State Capitol Monday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear provided another update on COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth.
Monday’s update began with the governor recognizing Gold Star families, who have lost family members in military service.
The governor said the final Sunday of September is celebrated as National Gold Star Family Day. Beshear attended an event Sunday at the Capitol Grounds to unveil a new Gold Star Family Monument Memorial.
Cabinet of Health & Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander also gave an update on pandemic EBT and benefits.
As of today, more than 1.6 million Kentuckians have newly enrolled in Medicaid, and SNAP participation in Kentucky went up by 115,357 people since February in order to keep Kentuckians in need fed and medically insured, according to Friedlander.
A new school reporting link is now live, according to Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. Schools are required to report on Mondays through Fridays number of cases reported for students and staff. The results will be listed on the site the following day, and schools that do not report will be listed as such.
The governor warned Kentuckians that case numbers are on the rise as some residents become more casual towards the pandemic.
“What I hope really sinks in for those watching is the word ‘urgency’,” Beshear said. “We have become more casual in our approach to COVID. The virus is here, and it waits for us to get casual.”
Monday’s update confirmed 456 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, with the total number of cases now at 66,939.
Beshear said the positivity rate is still under five percent, reporting a 4.41 percent positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average.
Five new deaths were also reported Monday, bringing the total number of Kentuckians who have died due to COVID to 1,162 total deaths.
The governor was also asked about state representative Attica Scott, who was charged with a felony and arrested on Thursday night during protests in Louisville.
“She was a fierce advocate for her district, it is hard to believe," Beshear said. “She is a very important part and voice in our legislature, and I don’t know any of the specifics, but I would hope that whoever is handling that takes a very, very close look.”
Other information provided includes:
- Long-Term Care Facilities - 119 new resident cases, 12 new staff cases, 20 new deaths
- K-12 Schools - 53 new student cases, 38 new staff cases, 37 new schools reported
- Colleges/Universities - 13 new student cases, 1 new staff case
- Childcare Facilities - 15 new facilities reporting, 12 new staff cases, 7 new children cases
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
