What you need to know before voting this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This year is poised to be an election year unlike any other as the COVID-19 pandemic has altered voting routines.
The Jefferson County Board of Elections says the office been busy fielding calls with concerns. One challenge board workers have been facing is ballot requests that have been flowing in before they were even printed to send out to citizens.
“We’ve had about 130,000 requested through the portal, and we have filled over 20,000,” Nore Ghibaudy, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Board of Elections, said.
For early voting in Louisville, people can head to the Kentucky Expo Center on Oct. 13, the Center for African American Heritage, or the KFC Yum! Center to cast their ballots. Another supercenter is in the works, which will be on the east end.
Even more places will be open on Election Day, Nov. 3rd. Kentucky early voting hours can be found here.
In Indiana, voters can visit the election website and put in address and information for a list of places for in-person voting on Election Day and early voting, which starts Oct. 6 for Hoosiers.
Local election leaders say if voters take the mail-in ballot route, the local mail carrier process is trustworthy.
“We have some tremendous people in the postal service and Jefferson County. On primary night, the main postal carrier was there making sure every ballot was postmarked for that night,” Ghibaudy explained.
