Woman dies in crash on KY 55

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman died following a crash on KY 55.
The crash was reported on KY 55, near Lone Valley Road, around 4:30 p.m. on Sept. 25, according to Kentucky State Police.
An investigation showed the driver of a 2015 Nissan Versa took a left turn off Lone Valley Road onto KY 55 and hit the driver side of a Chevy Silverado.
A passenger in the Nissan, identified as Angel Perkins, 52, was taken to the Taylor County hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Nissan was taken to the Taylor County hospital with injuries that appeared to be non-life threatening.
The driver of the Silverado and two juvenile passengers were not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.