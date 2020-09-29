Attorney calls claims ‘ridiculous’ that Kenneth Walker might not have shot Sgt. Mattingly

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An attorney for Sgt. Jon Mattingly, one of three LMPD officers who fired their weapons the night of the deadly raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment, is lashing out at suggestions that his client may have been struck by friendly fire.
Mattingly and detectives Myles Cosgrove and Brett Hankison fired a combined 32 shots the night they served a narcotics warrant at Taylor’s home in March, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said. Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired what he would later call a warning shot when the officers were breaking into the apartment, thinking intruders were at the door.
Mattingly was struck in the leg and rushed to a hospital, where he would recover from his injury.
Walker’s attorney, Steve Romines, has suggested Mattingly could have been shot by one of his fellow officers.
Mattingly’s attorney, Kent Wicker, issued a response to that claim on Tuesday:
"The suggestion that anyone other than Kenneth Walker shot Sgt. John Mattingly is absurd.
Kenneth Walker gave a statement in which (he) admitted to shooting his 9 mm handgun at the very doorway where Sgt. Mattingly was standing. Sgt. Mattingly saw Kenneth Walker with his gun raised in a shooting stance, and he felt the bullet hit his thigh.
There is no question from the investigation that Officer (Hankison) fired multiple rounds from his .40-caliber handgun during the incident. And while he had been issued a 9 mm handgun from the Louisville Metro PD in the past, the notion that he fired a host of shots from his .40 caliber handgun, then changed guns and shot one bullet from his 9 mm gun that struck Sgt. Mattingly, is a ridiculous argument not grounded in fact or reality."
What’s next? Cameron is expected to release the recording of the grand jury presentation on Wednesday, and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said he will release the investigative file that LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit turned over to Cameron’s office.
