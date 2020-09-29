Beshear: Second highest number of cases in single day since March with 1,018 new cases Tuesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear provided an update Tuesday on the COVID-19 pandemic and new numbers within the commonwealth.
The governor reported Tuesday’s cases are the second highest number since March 6, with 1,018 new positive cases reported. Of those cases, 157 of them are reported as kids 18 or under.
“We are on pace to have even more cases than last week where we set a record number of cases,” Beshear said.
The commonwealth is now reporting 67,856 total cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday’s report.
Beshear said the positivity rate is still under five percent, reporting 4.24 percent positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average.
Eight new deaths due to COVID-19 were also reported in Tuesday’s update. This brings the total number of deaths due to the virus to 1,170 according to the Ky. COVID-19 daily report.
“We can’t let this thing get out of control again because we’re tired,” Beshear said. “Moving into the fall has the potential to be the most dangerous time in the country."
Other information provided includes:
- 589 patients currently hospitalized
- 129 patients currently in the ICU
- 81 patients currently on a ventilator
- Long-Term Care Facilities - 38 new resident cases, 23 new staff cases, 3 new deaths, 1 new facility reporting
- K-12 schools - 15 new students cases, 14 new staff cases, 12 new schools reporting
- Colleges/Universities - 303 new student cases, 2 faculty/staff cases, 3 new colleges/universities reporting
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
