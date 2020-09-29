Cards Cunningham returns to practice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - UofL quarterback Malik Cunningham was back at practice on Tuesday, just three days after leaving the field on a stretcher on Saturday during Saturday’s loss at Pittsburgh.
“He’s good to go,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “He basically got dinged up pretty good on that last hit and our guys, our trainers, doctors, everything was precautionary, which was needed to be doing in that scenario. He got checked out at the hospital after the game and he was on our plane that rode back with us.”
The Cards (1-2) are off this week. They visit Georgia Tech (1-2) on Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.