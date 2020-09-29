COVID-19 pandemic creates spike in public heath majors at UofL

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The coronavirus pandemic is creating an increase in public health majors, according to the University of Louisville.
The university has seen a 34% increase in students pursing a public health undergraduate degree and the School of Public Health and Information Sciences has seen a 19.5% rise in students seeking graduate education.
“The vast majority of the population is starting to see the wisdom of investing in public health infrastructure. I think there’s no question of an expansion in opportunity for our students on the horizon,” School of Public Health and Information Sciences dean Craig Blakely, Ph.D., M.P.H. said.
Many UofL students have also worked as contract tracers for COVID-19, according to the university.
“Our students are gaining incredible experience for their future public health careers. This work is a resume builder for the students, some of whom earn practicum or capstone experience credit. More importantly, it is crucial to helping our community fight COVID-19,” Blakely said.
