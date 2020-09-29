Downtown Louisville traffic restrictions loosened after tense protests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer issued an executive order Tuesday to loosen downtown Louisville traffic restrictions following last week’s tense protests.
The parking ban from Broadway, moving north to Market Street, and from 2nd to 9th Streets are being lifted. Barriers along those routes are also being removed.
Restrictions on access to downtown parking garages around Jefferson Square Park have also been lifted.
Jefferson and Liberty between 5th and 6th Streets, and 5th and 6th streets around Jefferson Square remain closed to traffic.
Protests erupted Wednesday after Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced no Louisville Metro Police officers would be charged with murder in the Breonna Taylor case. The 26-year-old died after being shot as three officers attempted to serve a drug warrant at her home. Her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, admitted to opening fire at the officers because he thought they were home intruders, and Taylor died in the crossfire as the officers shot back.
Of the three officers involved, only former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison was indicted in the case. He is charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment after a grand jury found that some of his shots ended up in Taylor’s neighbor’s apartment.
What’s next? Cameron is expected to release the recording of the grand jury presentation on Wednesday, and Fischer said he will release the investigative file that LMPD’s Public Integrity Unit turned over to Cameron’s office.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.