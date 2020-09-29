Family of woman missing since New Year’s Eve 2014 using social media in pursuit of answers

HAMILTON, Ohio (FOX19) - An Indiana teenager with Butler County ties remains missing more than five years after she vanished, but her family isn’t giving up.
New Year’s Eve 2014 was supposed to be a night of celebration for Marina Boelter. Her loved ones say it’s the last day she was seen alive.
“You think of a new year as a fresh start. For us, that’s not how it goes," Ashley Boelter, Marina’s sister-in-law, said. "Thanksgiving comes, and she’s not there. Christmas comes, and she’s not there.”
Indiana State Police said the 18-year-old vanished after leaving the Bloomfield, In. IGA where she worked. Boelter’s ex-boyfriend, who was also the father of her child, was in the parking lot at the time, according to Ashley. He told investigators he saw Boelter get into a car with another man who was supposed to take her home.
Boelter had plans to attend an NYE party that night, but she never made it there.
“Her belongings were not disturbed. Her purse was not at the house," Ashley said. "Her phone, her keys, like all those things were not at home. It’s like it was exactly the way she left it when she left.”
Although Boelter lived in Greene County, In. when she disappeared, her relatives said she grew up in Hamilton, which is why searches and vigils were held in Hamilton in 2015.
“She didn’t deserve this. Whatever happened, she was a good person," Ashley said. "She was a mom. She was a sister, a daughter, a granddaughter, a niece.”
At one point, police announced they had a person of interest in the case, although so far, no one has been arrested.
Boelter’s ex died during a confrontation, Ashley said, a month after Boelter was reported missing.
Ashley said she currently lives in Nevada but runs the Find Marina Boelter Facebook page. She says she is now using it to shine a fresh spotlight on Boelter’s case, urging anyone who may know something to do something about it.
“People are willing to help especially if they don’t have touch anything, you know what I mean, like they’re willing to help if all it is is the click of a button," Ashley said. “I don’t want it to be 20 years. I don’t want it to be 10 years. We need to know now what happened.”
Ashley says she asked the Midwest Chapter of Texas EquuSearch to help with search efforts back in 2015, but investigators were not on board at the time.
The organization’s director Dave Rader said that if police change their mind, he and his team would be happy to put together a search in the near future.
Indiana State Police have not provided an update on the case.
