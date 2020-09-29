FORECAST: Clear & cold overnight

- WEDNESDAY: Wind gusts 30 to 40 mph possible
- THIS WEEKEND: Rain chances increase Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clear skies overnight with chilly temperatures.
Overnight lows will be in the 40s by Wednesday morning. Expect winds to increase by late morning Wednesday with gusts 30 to 40 mph into the afternoon. Temperatures will surge back into the mid 70s. There is a small shower chance later in the day as a cold front swings through.
As the wind calms down Wednesday night, temperatures will drop into the 40s across the region under partly cloudy skies.
Thursday will be a cooler day with highs in the 60s and partly sunny skies. There is a small sprinkle chance during the day, but it appears nearly all of our region will stay dry.
Much cooler air will arrive by the end of the week with highs struggling into the 60s. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s for some by early Friday and Saturday mornings. Turn the heaters on!
