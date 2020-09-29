FORECAST: Scattered downpours end with clearing overnight

- WEDNESDAY: Wind gusts 30 to 40 MPH possible
- THIS WEEKEND: Rain chances increase Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - This afternoon’s small shower chance will be gone by this evening, leaving us with clearing skies and falling temperatures. Lows will be in the 40s by Wednesday morning.
By Wednesday afternoon temperatures will surge back into the mid 70s as winds pick up considerably. Wind gusts up to 35 mph are possible. There is a small shower chance later in the day as a cold front swings through.
As the wind calms down Wednesday night, temperatures will drop into the 40s across the region under partly cloudy skies.
Thursday will be a cooler day with highs in the 60s and partly sunny skies. There is a small sprinkle chance during the day, but it appears nearly all of our region will stay dry.
Much cooler air will arrive by the end of the week with highs struggling into the 60s. Overnight lows will dip into the 30s for some by early Friday and Saturday mornings. Turn the heaters on!
