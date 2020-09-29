Goode Morning Weather Blog: Tuesday Update

We will be tracking a few cold fronts diving in from the west/northwest the next few days. Moisture is going to be tough to squeeze out of each one but the one toward Sunday stands the higher chance at that for now.
In the short-term, clouds will fill back in from TN into Central/Eastern KY this afternoon. There will be a weak wave passing in from the west that will try to spark a shower right on the edge of the sunny/cloudy line.
The sun is back Wednesday with lots of wind as well. That wind will easily push us into the 70s. Again, moisture will be limited but there is a narrow window for a few showers to develop along the next front that pushes in toward evening.
The video will cover the setup above plus a look at the Sunday system & a tease about the upcoming winter trends.
Have a Goode One!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.