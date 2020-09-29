Gov. DeWine on President Trump: ‘I think he’s going to win this time in Ohio’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The governor of Ohio said he believes the 2020 election will end the same way voting did in 2016: With a Republican victory for President Donald Trump.
During Tuesday’s COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Mike DeWine was asked to predict the outcome of the 2020 election, which some say could be a close race in Ohio.
“The president won last time by nine points, I think, and that was a big, big, surprise,” the governor said. “I think he’s going to win this time in Ohio. I think it will be close, but I think he will win.”
The governor’s remarks came just hours before the first presidential debate, hosted in Cleveland, between the president and Democratic candidate former Vice President Joe Biden.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.