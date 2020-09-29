Hearing held for suspect in deadly Jeffersontown Kroger shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused in the shooting deaths two people at a Kroger in Jeffersontown nearly two years ago appeared in court today for a pre-trial conference.
Gregory Alan Bush, 52, is facing two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of wanton endangerment.
On Oct. 24, 2018, Bush allegedly shot and killed Maurice Stallard, 69, inside the store before going outside and shooting to death Vickie Lee Jones, 67, in the parking lot and firing shots at a Good Samaritan.
- Man accused of killing 2 people in Kroger appears in court
- Gregory Bush: Accused Kroger killer pleads not guilty to federal hate crime charges
- Gregory Bush indicted on federal hate crime charges
- UPDATE: Jeffersontown Police Chief says Kroger shooting was a hate crime
- 2 killed in Kroger shooting in Kentucky
Minutes before the deadly shootings, Bush was seen on surveillance video trying to break into a nearby church whose congregation is predominantly black. Following the shootings, a witness told WAVE 3 News that Bush, who is white, at one point said, “Whites don’t kill whites.”
The hearing before Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Annie O’Connell dealt with mostly procedural issues. Court documents show that items found during a review of two computers and a hard drive belonging to Bush, along with posts made to his Twitter account, were entered into the discovery file.
The next pre-trial hearing was set for Dec. 15.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.