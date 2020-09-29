Hearing held for suspect in deadly Jeffersontown Kroger shooting

Gregory Alan Bush is facing two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of wanton endangerment in connection with the Oct. 24, 2018 shooting deaths of two people at the Stony Brook Kroger in Jeffersontown, Ky. (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway | September 29, 2020 at 10:17 AM EDT - Updated September 29 at 4:55 PM
Maurice Stallard, 69, was shot inside the store while shopping with his grandson for a school project.Vickie Jones, 67, was shot to death minutes later in the parking lot. (Source: Family photos)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused in the shooting deaths two people at a Kroger in Jeffersontown nearly two years ago appeared in court today for a pre-trial conference.

Gregory Alan Bush, 52, is facing two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of wanton endangerment.

On Oct. 24, 2018, Bush allegedly shot and killed Maurice Stallard, 69, inside the store before going outside and shooting to death Vickie Lee Jones, 67, in the parking lot and firing shots at a Good Samaritan.

Minutes before the deadly shootings, Bush was seen on surveillance video trying to break into a nearby church whose congregation is predominantly black. Following the shootings, a witness told WAVE 3 News that Bush, who is white, at one point said, “Whites don’t kill whites.”

The hearing before Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Annie O’Connell dealt with mostly procedural issues. Court documents show that items found during a review of two computers and a hard drive belonging to Bush, along with posts made to his Twitter account, were entered into the discovery file.

The next pre-trial hearing was set for Dec. 15.

