Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act passes US House of Representatives

“With today’s HISA passage in the House, we continue our momentum and move one step closer toward historic reform for the horse racing industry,” Congressman Barr said in a release. “This legislation, developed through a highly deliberative and bipartisan process, will ensure the safety of our equine athletes and increase the popularity, public confidence, and international competitiveness of the sport. I want to thank my House colleagues for supporting this legislation which will usher in a new era for this great Kentucky, and great American, industry.”