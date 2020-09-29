How to rehab Louisville’s image? Local experts say start by coming together

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Images of angry confrontations and property damage during Louisville protests have circulated around the world.
Captured on camera and shared on the internet, they can leave a lasting impression that will be difficult to overcome.
“They say a picture is worth 1,000 words, and of course with social (media), it just spreads like wildfire,” Karen Freberg, UofL Strategic Communication professor, said.
With a background in crisis communication, Freberg said the best way to overcome the negative impressions is to start at home by establishing trust and security.
“I think that the connection between what we say and what we do really needs to be strong,” she said. Public relations professionals say convincing the rest of the country that the city is finding ways to solve its problems will go a long way when trying to lure new businesses and recruit new talent.
“What are leaders going to do to show to not only people outside of Louisville, but in the city and business owners in particular, that it is safe and desirable to continue with business, open new businesses and to expand and grow?” Bellarmine University Economics Professor Abby Hall Blanco asked.
The city had been experiencing growth in tourism and convention business that was feeding what some described as a downtown renaissance. That momentum was apparently lost when COVID-19 shut down most travel.
National impressions of recent protests could make that momentum harder to reclaim.
Local experts say the best public relations campaign will be showing the world how Louisvillians can relate to one another.
“We were celebrating a lot of wins with tourism, but the reality is that we could be doing a lot better,” Sandra Frazier, of Tandem Public Relations, said. “I think that as difficult really as this summer has been for everyone, I think this is a real opportunity for the community to come together.”
