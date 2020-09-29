Hundreds in WAVE Country still waiting on unemployment benefits

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many in WAVE Country have been waiting on unemployment benefits, some since the pandemic began.
“We don’t know if there’s going to be a sheriff knocking on our door telling us okay we’ve got to pack up, we’ve got to go, we don’t know if there’s going to be a repo truck out here taking the truck, we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Jasmine Wilson, whose fiancé has been waiting on unemployment benefits since May said.
Some told us they have stopped calling and emailing the unemployment office because they said no one ever answers, and when they do, few have valid solutions to their problems.
Many began resorting to the Facebook page, Unemployment Kentucky, for help. Hundreds of people commented on posts by WAVE 3 News looking for people to interview in Jefferson County. There are more than 25,000 people in the group looking for help. Kimberly Roberts, once unemployed at the beginning of the pandemic, has turned into one of the group’s moderators and has served as the middleman between the state’s unemployment office and the unemployed.
“It’s not people riding out unemployment, because I know at this point six months later, the people who can go back to work are going back to work, because they’ve lost everything,” Roberts said.
Roberts said there are three main problems that have created issues with people trying to receive unemployment benefits. According to Roberts, the system the state uses is out of date which causes glitches. She also said there is little training for the office’s employees and there is a lack of communication between the office and the people seeking benefits.
Roberts said she checks the Facebook group several times a day to help people who are experiencing problems with the unemployment system in Kentucky.
Sara Bornemann said she applied to receive benefits in April but hasn’t seen a cent.
“Originally, I was trying to be very, very patient. My situation was better than many people’s, so the terror and anxiety didn’t hit until about 16 weeks, at which point I was no longer patient,” Bornemann said. “Nobody answers the phone, and nobody answers emails. It’s a complete lack of communication with the commonwealth right now; there are thousands of people who are worse off than I am, and the stories are heartbreaking.”
Some were lucky enough to get an in-person unemployment appointment in Frankfort, like Janet Saccoccio, who has waited on unemployment benefits since August. The in-person appointments are now booked until the end of 2020.
“People are losing their cars, and they can’t keep up with their bills, and I’m trying to get this figured out now before I end up in that situation,” Saccoccio said. “I don’t know what else to do. It’s frustrating, it’s upsetting, it’s a huge worry. People are depending on this money because they’re entitled to it.”
WAVE 3 News reached out to Kentucky’s unemployment office and has not heard back yet. Check back for updates.
