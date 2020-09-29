Inmate escapes from Metro Corrections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections escaped from the facility and remains at large.
Anthony Martinez, 30, breached a window, LMDC Assistant Director Steve Durham said Tuesday morning.
How he accomplished that was not disclosed, but a photograph sent in to WAVE 3 News (pictured above) shows a hole in a window several stories up.
Martinez was originally taken into custody in February on several robbery charges.
LMDC officers are coordinating search efforts with law enforcement.
LMDC is investigating how Martinez escaped.
