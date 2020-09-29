Inmates escapes from Metro Corrections

Inmates escapes from Metro Corrections
Anthony Martinez, 30, escaped from Louisville Metro Corrections on Sept. 29. 2020, after breaking through an exterior window. Martinez was being held on multiple robbery charges. (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By WAVE3.com Staff | September 29, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT - Updated September 29 at 11:54 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An inmate at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections escaped from the facility and remains at large.

Anthony Martinez, 30, breached a window, LMDC Assistant Director Steve Durham said Tuesday morning.

How he accomplished that was not disclosed, but a photograph sent in to WAVE 3 News (pictured above) shows a hole in a window several stories up.

Martinez was originally taken into custody in February on several robbery charges.

LMDC officers are coordinating search efforts with law enforcement.

LMDC is investigating how Martinez escaped.

