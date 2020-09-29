JCPS board extends NTI, though students could return to classes in October

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With a unanimous vote Tuesday, the JCPS Board of Education extended non-traditional instruction or NTI 2.0. The vote postponed the start of in-person instruction to a not yet determined future date amid the pandemic.
“We want to get our kids back in class as soon as possible but we have to be committed to that, priority number one, which is safety and health,” superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said.
Pollio explained that he wants to see a “downward trend” in new cases of COVID-19, preferably for two weeks, before he recommends a return to the classroom. In Louisville, new cases of the virus have recently increased.
“As of today ours is 20.7 cases per 100,000 people in our community so that is up from the last time we met,” he said. “So right now, we are closer to red than we are to yellow and clearly that spells we are in a danger area of getting back to class.”
Pollio said he will also base his recommendation on Louisville’s positivity rate and other health data. If the case count does decline, Pollio proposed students could return to campus on the following dates:
- Oct 22: Elementary students return
- Oct 29: Sixth and ninth-grade students return
- Nov 2: All other grades return
JCPS Chief Operations Officer Chris Perkins said schools are getting prepared.
“We know there’s much work to be done in preparation regardless of when the start date is so schools have begun to assemble their plans by working through logistical considerations,” he said.
If and when students do return to campus, families would be given the option of a virtual academy specific to each school in the district.
There will be a special JCPS board meeting in mid-October where a final back-to-school plan could get a vote.
