JCPS expands meal pick-up times at ten locations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - JCPS is expanding pick-up times for meals at ten food sites to accommodate parents and guardians who are working or have students engaged with Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) during the regular 10 a.m.-1 p.m. serving time.
Beginning Oct. 8, JCPS School and Community Nutrition Services will also offer NTI meal service between 4-6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays at the following locations:
· Butler Traditional High School
· Carrithers Middle School
· Eastern High School
· Farnsley Middle School
· Greathouse Shryock Traditional Elementary School
· Male High School
· Roosevelt-Perry Elementary School
· Seneca High School
· Valley High School
· Westport Middle School
Free meals are provided to any child 18 years of age or younger. The meal program allows one breakfast, lunch and supper per day per child, regardless of whether the meal is picked up at the morning or afternoon serving time.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.