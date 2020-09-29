Protestor sues LMPD after rubber bullet injury

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shannyn White, 24, is suing two Louisville Metro Police officers and the department after she claims officers hit her with a rubber bullet while she said she was peacefully protesting in downtown Louisville.
According to the complaint, White said she was protesting the killings of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd at Jefferson Square Park on the night of May 29. While she was videotaping the protest and chanting, “Hands up, don’t shoot,” White said officers hit her directly in the face with a rubber bullet.
The evidence photo shows what appears to be a rubber bullet or pepper ball.
A group of protestors took White to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. The complaint states White sustained permanent physical and emotional injuries from the incident.
White’s attorney told WAVE 3 News on Tuesday their office will release more information during a press conference Wednesday.
The counts listed in the complaint are violations of the First, Fourth, and 14th amendment rights.
On the evening of May 29, WAVE 3 News reporter Kaitlin Rust and photographer James Dobson were also hit by LMPD’s pepper balls. WAVE 3 News' investigation is still ongoing.
An LMPD spokesperson told WAVE 3 News the department will not comment on pending litigation.
