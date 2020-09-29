'Share Your Strength’ blood drive at KFC Yum! Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - To make sure there is blood available for patients who need it, the KFC Yum! Center and the American Red Cross will partner for a blood drive.
The Share Your Strength Blood Drive will take place Thursday, Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the KFC Yum! Center.
The event will help raise awareness for National Sickle Cell Awareness Month as well as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive. Appointments can be scheduled by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, signing up online at RedCrossBlood.org using sponsor code KFCYUM, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive and get their temperature checked prior to entering. Social distancing practices will also be in place.
Parking is free in the KFC Yum! Center parking garage. Donors must enter from the west side of the main entrance off Main Street.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.