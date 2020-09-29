Shooting in Valley Station sends one child to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a shooting in Valley Station Tuesday night sends a child to the hospital.
According to MetroSafe, calls came in around 9:03 p.m. to the 1900 block of Dixie Garden Drive, just off of Dixie Highway.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said when officers arrived, they found one juvenile that had been shot at the location.
The child, whose age was not given, has been sent to the hospital and is expected to be OK.
LMPD Major Crimes is currently investigating, and there are no arrests at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
