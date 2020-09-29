Suspect in deadly Jeffersontown Kroger shooting to appear in court

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man accused in the shooting deaths two people at a Kroger in Jeffersontown nearly two years ago is scheduled to appear in court today.
Gregory Alan Bush, 52, is facing two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and three counts of wanton endangerment.
On Oct. 24, 2018, Bush allegedly shot and killed Maurice Stallard, 69, inside the store before going outside and shooting to death Vickie Lee Jones, 67, in the parking lot and firing shots at a Good Samaritan.
Minutes before the deadly shootings, Bush was seen on surveillance video trying to break into a nearby church whose congregation is predominantly black. Following the shootings, a witness told WAVE 3 News that Bush, who is white, at one point said, “Whites don’t kill whites.”
Today’s hearing is a pre-trial conference. This story will be updated with the results of the hearing.
