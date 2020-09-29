UofL men’s basketball team hosting voter registration drive Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville men’s basketball team is helping fans and city residents to help get registered to vote in the upcoming election.
UofL announced the team will be participating in a voter registration drive on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Shawnee Park basketball courts.
The team said they are encouraging eligible individuals to come make sure they are registered, with UofL staff assisting with the registration process.
October 5 is the deadline to register to vote in general election, just two days after the event Saturday. The general election will be on November 3.
Anyone who wishes to register at Shawnee Park will need to know their social security number, date of birth, address, and Kentucky driver’s license number.
COVID-19 protocols will also be put in place to keep visitors and team members safe. Masks will be required and social distancing six-feet apart must be maintained.
For those unable to attend, you can register to vote in the state of Kentucky online following this link.
