Wildlife in Need owner Tim Stark facing criminal charges, still at large

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The owner of Clark County’s Wildlife in Need, Tim Stark, has a warrant out for his arrest after police say he grabbed and threatened an Indiana deputy attorney general in March during filming Netflix’s “Tiger King” documentary series.
According to our partners at the News & Tribune, Stark is being charged with battery and intimidation against a law enforcement officer for the alleged incident March 6 in Clark County.
Indiana Deputy AG Philip Rizzo was performing an inspection of the premises and animals at Wildlife in Need on March 6, according to court documents. The inspection was performed as part of a civil lawsuit against Stark and the facility by AG Curtis Hill in February.
Rizzo claimed that he had been battered and threatened at the location during his inspection in an interview with Indiana State Police in September. Police then obtained footage from documentary crews on site at the time, where Rizzo’s claims were backed up by the obtained video, according to the News and Tribune.
The footage shows Stark grabbing Rizzo’s arm out of view of the camera, where Rizzo can be heard saying “You’re not touching me, you’re not touching me.”
“I’ll whoop your a**,” Stark replied, based on court records.
PREVIOUS STORIES:
Stark also is wanted on a warrant out of Marion County issued on September 16, found in contempt of court in the civil case filed by Hill.
The Indiana AG filed an emergency motion saying 165 animals were missing from the property when the Indianapolis Zoo arrived to take them into its care.
Stark was still at large as of Monday afternoon, according to the attorney general’s office, and Stark has not yet been arrested according to records from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department.
