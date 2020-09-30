AG Cameron: Here’s how WAVE 3 News will cover release of grand jury presentation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron on Wednesday is expected to release the presentation he gave to the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case.
Cameron is expected to share publicly the many pages of documents and audio recordings of what he presented over several days to the grand jury.
The grand jury last week handed up three indictments on first-degree wanton endangerment charges for former LMPD Det. Brett Hankison, who fired 10 rounds from outside Taylor’s apartment. The charges are related to the bullets that went into Taylor’s neighbors' apartments. Nobody was charged directly in Taylor’s death.
Sgt. Jon Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove, who also fired their weapons during the March 13 narcotics raid, were cleared of wrongdoing.
Wednesday, Cameron’s office will release its investigative files via email with the media. The exact time of that distribution is not clear as of this writing, but WAVE 3 News has a plan on how to share the information with its audience.
WAVE 3 News has dedicated a team of producers, researchers and reporters who will pore over the files.
As soon as the information becomes available, WAVE 3 News will prepare an initial report with which to break into regular programming. Or, if WAVE 3 News is already in a local newscast (see the list of newscasts at the bottom of this page), it will obviously be treated as breaking news.
On the WAVE 3 News app and on WAVE3.com, you'll find an initial report that will evolve with updates throughout the day.
