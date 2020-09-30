Beshear: Biden, Trump face-off ‘wasn’t a debate’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s leader is sharing in the public’s disappointment over the state of the first U.S. presidential debate between President Donald Trump and his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden.
With a grin and slight snicker, Gov. Andy Beshear told a reporter during his daily media briefing, “Last night wasn’t a debate.”
The Democratic governor of the Commonwealth expressed his displeasure in the Cleveland face-off by explaining what debates are truly meant for: to provide information to voters.
Biden and Trump spent 94 minutes going back-and-forth, interrupting one another and moderator Chris Wallace.
The event has sparked reactions from national news outlets, political figures, celebrities, and the general public.
“Love it,” a WAVE 3 News viewer wrote about the debate during a livestream of the event on Facebook, “just like watching grumpy old men.”
“This is a circus,” another viewer wrote.
Beshear said he hopes the format of the next two debates is changed and suggested mics be turned off for candidates who are not speaking.
“We asked numerous times if moderators would be turn off mics during debates,” Beshear explained, referring to his time running for his current seat.
The governor’s tone became more stern as he made reference to a particular quote from President Trump, though Beshear did not refer to him by name.
“At least one thing said in that debate that absolutely needs to be clarified," Beshear said. “There will be no general public going into polling stations to watch other people vote. That is not legal in Kentucky.”
The governor was likely referring to a statement Trump made in Cleveland in which he warned his supporters to “watch very carefully” at polling places for acts of fraud.
“No person other than officers, challengers, persons assisting voters or minors with parents are allowed in that room. It is against the law,” Beshear said sternly. “They can’t be doing that.”
Election Day is Nov. 3. For dates pertaining to early voting or requesting an absentee ballot in Kentucky, click here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.