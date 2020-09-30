Beshear: 1,004 new virus cases in the Commonwealth

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear Wednesday during his daily virus update reiterated his hope that Kentuckians continue to follow proper protocols to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The governor reported 1,004 new cases, bringing Kentucky’s total to 68,840. One-hundred fifty-four of those new cases involve patients under the age of 18.
This is the first time the state has seen two consecutive days with more than 1,000 new cases confirmed.
“One thousand four cases is a problem, and it means we have to be more vigilant," Beshear said.
He also confirmed four more virus deaths, advancing the statewide total since March to 1,174.
Beshear said he is pleased the positivity rate has been going down. It now stands at 4.07%.
“We have to continue to be committed to doing the things to stop the escalation,” he stressed.
The governor urges everyone to follow 10 rules to help defeat the virus:
- Wear a mask
- Social distance
- Wash hands and surfaces
- Limit crowds and gatherings
- Stay home if sick
- Get tested
- Answer the call
- Healthy at work and school
- Prioritize mental health
- Limit travel
The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-related illnesses is 541, with 126 in intensive care.
The governor noted that 11,840 people in Kentucky have recovered from the virus.
