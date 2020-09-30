First presidential debate leaves heads shaking in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Was Tuesday night’s Cleveland event a presidential debate or an episode of bad reality television? Some in the Louisville area can’t decide and told WAVE 3 News something has to change for the next two debates or they aren’t watching.
“It was infuriating," Sarah Anne Cohen, who lives in Louisville, said.
Savannah Hall agreed.
“I wish I could say I was shocked by the behavior, but sadly I was not," she said.
The 94-minute debate was filled with constant interruptions by President Donald Trump, then by Joe Biden, with Chris Wallace of Fox News clearly losing control.
“You should be able to have a conversation as an adult and as a president,” Cohen said.
For 22 years, Richard Trollinger served as the Centre College vice president for college relations and he worked on the committee that hosted both vice presidential debates in 2000 and 2012 at the Kentucky college.
Trollinger had a specific stance about Tuesday’s debate.
“It was not a good moment for the American people,” he said. “Debacle may be the best term... I think the phrase I heard that I like best is ‘dumpster fire.’"
In 2012, Joe Biden was the sitting vice president when he debated Republican Congressman Paul Ryan at Centre College, and there was no dramatics.
“It was a very orderly, and very mannerly debate,” Trollinger remembered.
Wednesday, the Commission on Presidential Debates promised more structure would be coming to the next debate scheduled for Oct. 15.
“I thought Chris Wallace should have really muted the president,” Barbara Boyd of Louisville said.
Is that kind of control possible for future debates? Trollinger says yes if the mic of one candidate is cut off while the other is speaking.
“It is treating the candidates like children, but of course that was sort of the behavior last night,” he said, “so extreme situations sometimes call for extreme measures.”
There’s hope for more substance and decorum Oct. 7 for the first vice presidential debate.
