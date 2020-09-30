FORECAST: Cold front slides south, cooler temperatures move in

- NEXT WEEK: More fall-like with highs back in the 70s
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The cold front has passed through Louisville and will continue moving south overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy for the first half of the overnight and then clear out some by early morning as lows get down into the 40s to near 50 degrees.
We’ll keep a slight shower chance in our Thursday forecast, but the bigger story will be the cooler air with highs will be in the 60s with gusty winds at times.
Clouds will clear out, for the most part, Thursday night as lows get down into the upper 30s to mid-40s.
Clouds will increase Friday afternoon, leading to mostly cloudy skies for a good chunk of the daylight hours. It’ll be dry as highs only reach into the lower to middle 60s.
A cold front moves through late Wednesday night with another push of cooler air. By Friday we’ll be feeling the October chill with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s with a small chance of a shower. A better chance for showers Sunday into Monday.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.