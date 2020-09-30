FORECAST: Windy and warm ahead of tonight’s cold front

- THIS AFTERNOON: Strong southwesterly wind gusts between 30 and 40 MPH
- THIS WEEKEND: Dry Saturday but chilly rain showers look likely on Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As temperatures warm into the 70s this afternoon, the wind will gust between 30 and 40 MPH. While we’ll see quite a bit of sunshine through the day today, clouds dip into the region during the afternoon and evening hours ahead of our next front. A cold front passing through tonight may trigger some isolated showers across the region, but most look to stay dry.
The wind calms tonight as temperatures fall into the 40s across the region. Tomorrow will be cooler with highs in the 60s under partly sunny skies. We’re keeping an eye on a small rain chance for your Thursday afternoon and evening. Clouds clear Thursday night into Friday morning. Wind speeds will determine how low temperatures drop but for the moment, tomorrow night looks chilly with lows in the 40s.
Friday looks dry but cooler with highs in the low 60s. After a chilly start in the 30s and low 40s on Saturday morning, temperatures warm into the low 60s by the afternoon. Rain chances return with a cold front on Sunday.
