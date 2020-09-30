FORECAST: Windy, warmer Wednesday

- TODAY: Strong southwesterly wind gusts may reach/exceed 30 mph
- THIS WEEKEND: Saturday looks dry but chilly rain showers are looking more likely for Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Winds increase through the morning, eventually gusting between 30 and 40 MPH this afternoon. The southwesterly winds and today’s sunshine drive highs into the low to mid-70s later today. There’s a small shower chance later today as a cold front swings by.
The wind calms tonight as temperatures fall into the 40s across the region. Thursday will be cooler with highs in the 60s under partly sunny skies. There is a small rain chance during the day, but nearly all of our region will remain dry.
Clouds clear Thursday night into Friday morning. Wind speeds will determine how low temperatures drop but for the moment, tomorrow night looks chilly with lows in the 40s.
Friday looks dry but cooler with highs in the low 60s. Rain chances return with a cold front on Sunday.
