Indiana bars and restaurants allowed to reopen at full capacity amid pandemic

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced last Wednesday the state’s ‘Back on Track’ plan would begin its fifth and final stage over the weekend.
All Hoosiers are still required to wear face masks in Stage 5, but a number of industries including bars, restaurants, and nightclubs are allowed to open at full capacity with restrictions.
Restaurants in southern Indiana are split on their approach to reopening.
Steven Cavanaugh, general manager of Pints & Union in New Albany tells WAVE 3 he and his partners are in no rush to fill empty seats.
“So we’re just going to keep operating what we’re doing now; what we know is working and knowing that we are being as safe as we possibly can,” he said.
Cavanaugh said Pints & Union is still operating at about 50% out of an abundance of caution with COVID-19.
“Not a lot has changed when it comes to combatting the virus and getting the numbers down,” he said. “We don’t have a vaccine in place, again numbers are too high.”
Even with precautions and stringent cleaning procedures, Cavanuagh explained he “didn’t feel like pushing it.”
“Obviously, sales aren’t what they used to be and that’s to be expected,” he said. “We still feel good, everyone’s been happy and felt safe, and really that’s our primary goal.”
At The Exchange Pub + Kitchen, general manager Nick Gary said he is operating at full capacity and following state guidelines.
“It has been nice to see more people in here, kind of get the restaurant flowing at 100% like it used to, we’re not quite there but the energy is definitely there,” he said.
Gary said The Exchange continues to see customers come back.
“People trust us, they know that we’re doing the right things, that we have their safety in mind,” he said.
Stage 5 of Indiana’s ‘Back on Track’ plan, Stage 5 lasts until Oct. 17.
