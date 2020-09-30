Jefferson County sees a mountain of absentee ballot requests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Absentee ballots are being requested in numbers never seen before in Jefferson County.
The County Clerk’s office reported Wednesday they have 112,110 unprocessed requests for absentee ballots. So far they have processed 25,663 with 6,192 new requests coming in just Tuesday.
If you request a ballot today, expect a short wait.
“It’s going to go behind those other 100,000 that we have to process,” said Nore Ghibaudy, spokesman for the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office. “We’re going to be doing them in order as they come. So I would say at least for another week we’re not going to get to yours yet. Maybe in about a week and a half will get to yours and get it out.”
Ghibaudy said employees in the clerk’s office are working 12 hour days and weekends to tackle the load. In a normal year, Ghibaudy said there would only be about 4,000 people voting absentee. Jefferson, Kentucky’s largest county, also has to print more than 1,500 different ballots to cover all the local races.
“There’s a lot of neighborhoods, a lot of council people. That’s why there’s so many ballots,” Ghibaudy said. “And that’s why we want to make sure everybody gets the right ballots. But it’s less than we had in the primary. Because we have both Republican and Democrat ballots. So they were over 2,000 different ballots filed for that election.”
When your ballot arrives, it is important to follow the instructions. According to numbers from the Jefferson County Clerk, 3,800 Jefferson County ballots were rejected in the June primaries because voters forgot to sign them. Another 1,100 missed the deadline.
The last day to request an absentee ballot is Friday, October 9.
