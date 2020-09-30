Jury trial set for father of child who overdosed on massive amount of meth

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A man whose neglect led to his child’s overdose according to police now has a trial set for Oct. 5.
Curtis Collman II is facing charges of Neglect of a Dependent resulting in death along with a intimidation and possession of meth.
He was charged after his son Curtis Collman Jr. ate enough meth to kill 180 people on June 21, 2018.
The father refused to let anyone seek help for the child after he started showing severe symptoms.
The child ate the meth after the dad told the son there was no food in the home.
Collman was also a registered sex offender who was charged for not registering properly.
He is facing 20 to 40 years in prison.
