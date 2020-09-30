Keeneland makes changes ahead of fall meet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Keeneland is making it easy for horseracing fans to watch and wager on the track’s 17-day fall meet, since the track is closed to spectators.
The track is now offering “Keeneland at Home” and official Keeneland watch parties.
The programs are partnerships with UKK Healthcare, Visit-Lex and the Bluegrass Hospitality Association.
You can visit the Keeneland at Home website to stream races, free race-day digital programs, food and drink recipes, activities for kids and more.
To see the racing schedule for the fall meet, click here.
The fall meet begins this Friday, October and runs through Saturday, October 24.
