Man studying to preach killed in motorcycle crash

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - A Columbus man dedicating his life to God was killed Sunday evening.
The Seymour Police Tribune reports 21-year-old Quincey Coffey hit a guard rail while driving in the 12000 block of U.S. 50 West.
People tried to treat Coffey, but he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
Coffey had just bought a motorcycle on the same road he crashed on according to police.
Coffey was a senior at Indiana Bible College in Indianapolis and was set to graduate with a degree in Biblical Studies.
